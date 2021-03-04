Abuja agog for archery tourney

Over one hundred and fifty Archers are participating at the National men and women Archery championship holding at the package ‘B’ of the MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja as put together by the Nigeria Archery Federation. The week long event which started with seminar/workshop has athletes drawn from states like Lagos, Ogun, Kwara, Kogi, Benue and Imo state while the Armed Forces, Police, Road Safety, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and some unattached are equally in attendance.

President of the Nigeria Archery Federation, Mohammed Abdullahi said the championship which suffered delays due to the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic cannot come at a better time than now, more so when the global sports are gradually opening up after Lmost one year of I activities.

Adding that the championship will not only put Nigerian Archers in completion mood but will also help them to adequately prepare for both continental and global challenges. Mohammed Baba Abdullahi also revealed that a lot of championships are already lined up globally especially in America, Europe, Asia and other parts of the world including Africa, hence the need to get Nigerian Archers on track in order for us not to be caught unawares.

The president equally hinted that those that will form the core national team will be selected from this championship based on the overall performance of each athlete and enjoined the participants to put in their best. The championship which startedd on Wednesday after seminar/ workshop, would end on Saturday 6th March, 2021 with medals and trophies already lined up for winners.

