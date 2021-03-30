Abuja agog for National Principals’ Cup final

The final events of the revived National Principals Cup competition takes place today at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The event which started at the Agege Stadium in Lagos with the football kick-Off game between Igbobi College, Lagos and Government College Kaduna, saw secondary school students move from one venue to the other at states and zonal levels.

Today, the football finalists will emerge from the four teams playing semis last night as at the time of this report. Fosla Academy, FCT, Abuja was engaging Owerri City College, Owerri Imo State while Orile Illugun Comprehensive School, Ogun State was taking on Christ Comprehensive, Kaduna in another semi encounter. The two winners will meet this morning at 10am for the final.

The Director of Grassroots Sports, Dr Demola Are has assured that the final would be very glamorous in Abuja

The CEO of Hideaplus, the marketing body for the event, Tony Pemu, told newsmen on Monday that many of the students have had experience of a lifetime in the competition.

“It has been fun all the way and I am sure we are going to end it in a grand style again on Tuesday in Abuja,” Pemu added.

