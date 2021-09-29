Sports

Abuja agog for sports federation elections

All is now set for the final phase of Elections into the boards of 23 sporting federations at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Thursday. According to the Chairman of the electoral committee Peter Nelson, ” We are conducting elections into the 23 federations that were yet to have their own constitutions approved by their international bodies. These federations’ elections will be conducted using the 2021 Electoral Guidelines approved by the Ministry.

Ten Federations with constitutions will use this to conduct their own elections”. Nelson affirmed that ” Elections were successfully conducted at the zonal level and other relevant bodies such as NAWIS, NAPHER, Athletes Representatives, Military and para-military in a free and fair manner”.

Thursday’s election will result in the election of Presidents and Vice presidents of the various National Sports Federations. The election timetable made available by the committee indicates that the documentation of delegates starts at 9:30 AM, while the actual voting commences at 11:30 AM. The election result will be declared immediately, while the Minister Mr. Sunday Dare will inaugurate the boards immediately.

Our Reporters

