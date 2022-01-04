News Top Stories

Abuja Airport: Collapsed passenger revived by FAAN staff

Posted on

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said a passenger, who collapsed while about to board an Air Peace flight at the Abuja airport, received immediate attention as he was revived by one of its staff. This clarification is coming on the heels of a video making the rounds in social media that the emergency situation was not attended to immediately as expected. Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu said: “FAAN hereby notifies the general public that the passenger in question received immediate attention, as a FAAN officer, Mr. Ajani immediately revived the  unconscious passenger by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the passenger before the arrival of the medical team, which arrived shortly after to administer first aid treatment and subsequently evacuated the passenger to the Air Force Base clinic.” She further stated that, while FAAN appreciates feedback to drive and improve their processes, they appealed to stakeholders to always be orderly and proactive in the face of emergency situations. “As on that day, a Port Health officer on duty was intimidated and hindered from assisting the sick passenger. Interference, threats, and agitations only undermine the focus on saving lives, and further slowing the emergency response process.” The statement adds: “We also do appeal that please, the privacy of any distressed person(s) in our facilities be always respected by desisting from just merely watching, and recording such persons for public broadcast. To succeed in resolving emergencies, we do need more handson- deck, than on phone.”

 

