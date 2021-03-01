Business

Abuja Airport named best airport for customer experience in Africa

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Barely two weeks after receiving the accreditation of the Airport Council International, Health Accreditation Certificate to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja the airport has again been given recognition for its quality service.

 

This time, it is for providing a superior customer experience despite the difficult circumstances occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

 

To this end, the Airports Council International (ACI) has conferred the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja with the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award.

 

A letter sighted by New Telegraph from the office of the Director-General of ACI, dated February 15, 2021, and directed to Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said that the airport was bestowed with the award based on the recommendations by users of the facilities, especially the passengers.

 

“During this most difficult and challenging of years, your customers have spoken and recognised the successful efforts of your team in providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances.”

ACI also said that Amadeus, the global travel technology company, which it recently renewed its partnership with would deliver the ASQ Awards to the agency.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: Children face more abuse online, NCC warns

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

As more activities including children education move to the internet because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned that children are now more prone to online abuses than ever before. The telecoms regulator in an advisory to parents and caregivers, said recent developments had magnified the critical need for them to […]
Business

Massilia Motors assures of after-sales support for Pajero

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

After a successful 39 years run, and more than 3.3 million global sales, the production of the legendary Mitsubishi Pajero will be stopped by next year, gradually leaving the stage for the now popular Pajero Sport.   Though the production will cease next year, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, Massilia Motors, has […]
Business

Lender reaffirms commitment to excellence

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Ecobank Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to providing excellence in customer experience in all its interactions through its Customer Experience Transformation Programme. Head, Customer Experience, Olubunmi Otuniga, gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate this year’s International Customer Service Week, holding between October 5 and 9. According to her, “this is another moment to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica