Abuja Airport named best airport for customer experience in Africa

Barely two weeks after receiving the accreditation of the Airport Council International, Health Accreditation Certificate to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja the airport has again been given recognition for its quality service.

This time, it is for providing a superior customer experience despite the difficult circumstances occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

To this end, the Airports Council International (ACI) has conferred the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja with the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award.

A letter sighted by New Telegraph from the office of the Director-General of ACI, dated February 15, 2021, and directed to Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said that the airport was bestowed with the award based on the recommendations by users of the facilities, especially the passengers.

“During this most difficult and challenging of years, your customers have spoken and recognised the successful efforts of your team in providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances.”

ACI also said that Amadeus, the global travel technology company, which it recently renewed its partnership with would deliver the ASQ Awards to the agency.

Like this: Like Loading...