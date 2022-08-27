News

Abuja-based indigenes of Kebbi declare support for APC governorship candidate

Posted on Author From Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

Thousands of Abuja- based Kebbi indigenes have declared massive support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kebbi State. This declaration was at an event attended by several stakeholders, federal workers and politicians yesterday in Abuja. The event was organised to streamline and strategise on how the party would win the forthcoming general elections in the state. Delivering his welcome address, the leader of Abujabased Kebbi indigenes movement, Alhaji Aminu Maizinare assured the leadership of the party of their readiness to give APC millions of votes in the general elections in the state. He explained further that the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Nasiru Idris Kaura Gwandu, is their brother and that they would do everything possible not to disappoint him and his supporters.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari injected N1.1trn to reactivate economy, says Aregbesola

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday said the economic challenges facing the would have been more devastating if President Muhammadu Buhari had not injected N1.1 trillion to revitalise the economy. Aregbesola, who blamed the economic crisis on the outbreak of COVID-19, lamented the security problems and job losses created by the pandemic. The former […]
News

DHQ: Troops recover 2.4m illegally refined diesel, stolen crude

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says additional 1,186 suspected terrorists, family members surrendered The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops prosecuting the war against economic sabotage in the Niger Delta region, recovered a total of 1,232,250 litres of illegally-refined Automative Gas Oil (AGO), as well as 1,140,340 litres of stolen crude, in the last two weeks. This was as […]
News

Kano Assembly gives Ganduje 48-hours to remove revenue board chair

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Kano State House of Assembly has given Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje 48 hours within which to remove the Chairman of the state revenue board, AbduRazak Salihi, for violating the constitutional provision of the nation and for disrespecting the legislative chamber. The chairman was said to have refused to disclose to the House the true […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica