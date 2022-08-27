Abuja-based indigenes of Kebbi declare support for APC governorship candidate

Thousands of Abuja- based Kebbi indigenes have declared massive support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kebbi State. This declaration was at an event attended by several stakeholders, federal workers and politicians yesterday in Abuja. The event was organised to streamline and strategise on how the party would win the forthcoming general elections in the state. Delivering his welcome address, the leader of Abujabased Kebbi indigenes movement, Alhaji Aminu Maizinare assured the leadership of the party of their readiness to give APC millions of votes in the general elections in the state. He explained further that the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Nasiru Idris Kaura Gwandu, is their brother and that they would do everything possible not to disappoint him and his supporters.
