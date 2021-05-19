Abuja bound Max Air’s flight suffers bird strike, makes air return

A Max Air’s Abuja bound aircraft yesterday suffered a bird strike ten minutes after take-off from the Aminu Kano International Airport, (MAKIA), forcing the aircraft to return to Kano. The Max Air B737 plane with registration number VM1645 which was slated for take-off 1.30 pm had about a 30 minutes delay. The aircraft later took off around 2:00 pm with passengers with full passenger load. A source close to the airline who spoke to New Telegraph under condition of anonymity confirmed the incident. He disclosed that the aircraft engine was hit by bird during take-off, affecting some of the blades of the aircraft engine, forcing the captain of the aircraft to make air-return, a standard practice in aviation to forestall accident.

