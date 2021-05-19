News

Abuja bound Max Air’s flight suffers bird strike, makes air return

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

A Max Air’s Abuja bound aircraft yesterday suffered a bird strike ten minutes after take-off from the Aminu Kano International Airport, (MAKIA), forcing the aircraft to return to Kano. The Max Air B737 plane with registration number VM1645 which was slated for take-off 1.30 pm had about a 30 minutes delay. The aircraft later took off around 2:00 pm with passengers with full passenger load. A source close to the airline who spoke to New Telegraph under condition of anonymity confirmed the incident. He disclosed that the aircraft engine was hit by bird during take-off, affecting some of the blades of the aircraft engine, forcing the captain of the aircraft to make air-return, a standard practice in aviation to forestall accident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ECOWAS-EU, LITE-AFRICA graduate 68 trainees in small arms action project

Posted on Author Ola James

The European Union and Economic Communities of West Africa in conjunction with the Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment (LITE-Africa) and the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) have graduated 68 trainees in the second batch of the EU-ECOWAS Small Arms Action Project, held in Enugu. Dr. Joseph Bisina, Executive Director, LITE-AFRICA, […]
News Top Stories

Three killed as gunmen torch Uzodinma’s home

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

•It’s politically motivated –Govt •Assailant used petrol bomb –Police   Police authorities in Imo State have confirmed that no fewer than three persons were killed following the Saturday morning’s attack by some unknown gunmen on the country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.   The attack on the governor’s home came barely 24 […]
News

PTF: Buhari, Osinbajo, SGF, others to take COVID-19 vaccines on live TV

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari; his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and other prominent government officials would take the first set of COVID-19 vaccine on arrival on live television to drive awareness. Other world leaders have already been inoculated live to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica