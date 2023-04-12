Abuja businessman petitions AGF, IGP, DSS over assault, threat to life

An Abuja-based business- man, Alhaji Mubarak Musa, Chairman, Al- Mubee Group, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba; the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the Department of State Service (DSS) over threat to his life and family.

According to Musa, it was pertinent to make those petitions because one Achema Stephen Akpa had on two occasions stormed his construction site in Abuja and physically assaulted him, destroyed his properties and made threats to his life. In a series of petitions addressed to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police, the complainant had alleged that the said Akpa had not just intimidated him but also went a step further to assault him physically, after which he made threats to his life and property. The petitions which were sighted by the New Telegraph, were filed by Mustapha Mahmud Ibrahim Chambers, for the said incident that happened on December 1, 2022 and February 4, 2023.

In the petition titled: “Petition against Achema Stephen Akpa for Criminal Intimidation, Assault and Threat to my Personal Life and Property”, the solicitors craved for the intervention of the AGF and the IGP. The petition read thus, “We are the Solicitors of on whom we represent and hereby write to your good office for your kind intervention.

“Our client is a law-abiding citizen who is into Real Estate management here in Abuja. Our client and Mr. Achema have been good friends for awhile until this afternoon around 12.40 pm when Mr. Achema stormed our client’s site located at Emperor City and Almubee Estate in Wuye district of Federal Capital Territory Area of Abuja with hoodlums in their numbers.

“To my greatest surprise as Achema Stephen came down from his vehicle, he came to me directly and started chanting all sort of words and before we could realise, he slapped me and started punching me with some heavy blows on my face together with his boys.

“Infact, they chased those who wanted to come to my aid away. I was humiliated in front of the public mercilessly for reason I don’t know.