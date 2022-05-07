Abuja Chamber of Commerce inaugurates tourism body

In a bid to deepen development of the tourism sector in line with its mandate, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has inaugurated a new body known as; Tourism and Creative Industry Trade Group, charged to create sustainable tourism opportunities and networking among its members.

The new group is chaired by the Chamber’s Vice President on Communication Strategy and External Relations, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, who was a former Minister of State in the defunct federal Ministry of Tourism and Culture. Speaking on this new development, Hong said that: ‘‘Tourism boosts the revenue of the economy, creates thousands of jobs, develops the infrastructure of a country, and plants a sense of cultural exchange between foreigners and citizens.’’ He further stated that: ‘‘Since tourism and travel is broad and unique business, the Chamber has designated a trade group to harmonise its various components to achieve desirable result.’’

He outlined some of the benefits of belonging to the tourism group to include: Providing platform for marketing, creating a cultural exchange between tourists and local citizens, promoting international connections, helping to put Nigeria on the global map, advocate for industry interest and networking for the advancement of the tourism and creative industry sector. According to him: “Nigeria has invested so much in the tourism and hospitality sector because that is the soul of the economy. We of the private sector are major partners of the government in this push to provide necessary trade and Hospitality services for the economy to thrive.” Meanwhile, the Director General, ACCI, Victoria Akai, informed participants at the event that, one way Nigeria can develop its tourism sector, is for the members to commit to working together and having powerful collaboration between the tourism sector and the business community in general, together with government.

She pledged her commitment to fully leverage innovation to encourage 21st century activities of the trade group, while adding that developing new ideas is the way forward to improve tourism and hospitality. Some of the newly inaugurated members of the tourism trade group are: Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), and Hotel Owners Forum Abuja (HOFA).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...