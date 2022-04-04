Abuja Chief Imam sacked for criticising Buhari

The Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at Mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, has been sacked by the mosque’s Steering Committee for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over last Monday night’s attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

Sheikh Khalid was initially suspended by the Steering Committee of the strategic mosque.

But on Monday afternoon, the mosque’s Steering Committee declared him sacked.

They ascribed their latest decision to sack him for not showing remorse.

When contacted, Khalid said he has not been given any letter to that effect.

Khalid, had after his suspension, vowed to continue speaking what he described as the truth to power.

All efforts to get the head of the Mosque’s Steering Committee were futile.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...