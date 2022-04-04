Metro & Crime

Abuja Chief Imam sacked for criticising Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at Mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, has been sacked by the mosque’s Steering Committee for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over last Monday night’s attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

Sheikh Khalid was initially suspended by the Steering Committee of the strategic mosque.

But on Monday afternoon, the mosque’s Steering Committee declared him sacked.

They ascribed their latest decision to sack him for not showing remorse.

When contacted, Khalid said he has not been given any letter to that effect.

Khalid, had after his suspension, vowed to continue speaking what he described as the truth to power.

All efforts to get the head of the Mosque’s Steering Committee were futile.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom to Atiku: You abandoned Benue during herdsmen attacks

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Atiku: I’ve issues with the way Fulani race was profiled Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom Sunday looked former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar straight in the face and told him that people of the state are not happy with him for abandoning them when herdsmen attacked them and he kept mute. Governor Ortom […]
Metro & Crime

‘Involve private security firms in tackling insecurity’

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Federal Government has been advised to give private security companies the legal right to complement the efforts of other security agencies to tackle insecurity bedeviling the country. The Managing Director of Angels Assurance Security Company, Mrs. Angel Udeogalanya, gave the advice yesterday in Lagos, while addressing journalists on the state of the nation. Udeogalanya said […]
Metro & Crime

Another traditional ruler abducted in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The traditional ruler of Umuezeala- Ama Autonomous Community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Aloysius Igwe, has joined the list of abducted monarchs in the State. The traditional ruler was whisked away from his community on yesterday. The incident occurred at the Nkwo-Umuezeala market square. Community sources to our correspondent that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica