Abuja cholera outbreak: FCTA tightens surveillance at water source

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said that it has beefed up surveillance on the source of water supply, following the outbreak of cholera in the territory. It will be recalled that the FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat last week said that a sudden cholera outbreak had claimed seven lives, with about 91 suspected cases. More disturbing was the fact that Bwari Area Council, where the Usuma Dan was located at Ushafa, was one of the areas that had the suspected cases. The Acting General Manager of FCT Water Board, Dr. Joy Okoro, at the weekend allayed fears during a Customers’ Forum organised by the board to interact with residents of Wuse, Wuye and Maitama districts. Okoro noted that while there may be challenges offshore, due to continued flow of dirt from Mpape into the dam, the board’s laboratories and scientists were effectively equipped to ensure safe water.

