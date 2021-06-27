Abuja cholera outbreak: FCTA tightens surveillance at water source

Metro & Crime

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory  Administration (FCTA) has said it  has beefed up surveillance on the source of water supply,  following the outbreak of cholera in the territory.
Recall that FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat, last week disclosed that a sudden cholera outbreak has claimed seven lives, with about 91 other suspected cases.
More disturbing was the fact that Bwari Area Council, where the Usuma Dan is located at Ushafa is one of the areas that has the suspected cases.
The Acting General Manager of FCT Water Board, Dr. Joy Okoro, over the weekend allayed fears during a Customer Forum, organised by the board to interact with residents of Wuse, Wuye and Maitama districts.
Okoro noted that while there may be challenges at offshore, due to continued flows of dirt from  Mpape into the dam, the Board’s laboratories and scientists were effectively equipped to ensure safe water.
She further assured that the water in FCT was pure and safe for consumption, noting that the cholera outbreak was not connected to their water supply.

