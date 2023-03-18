Abuja Continental Hotel celebrates women’s feats on IWD 2023

Abuja Continental Hotel joined women and other organisations across the world recently to celebrate the feats and accomplishments of women through all-women focused activities on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (IWA) 2023. Its Ladi Kwali Conference Centre was draped in colours on the day as its hosted women and all others that came to rejoice with the women on focused through specially curated art fair and dinner event by the hotel.

The theme of the event, #embraceequity, in line, with the IWD 2023 theme delivered a line up of exciting, fun and female centered activities. The day commenced with a colourful exhibition tagged entrepremoms where women in retail, fashion and luxury were granted concessions on space to display their merchandise.

The General Manager of the Hotel declared the dinner event opened with welcome remarks, welcoming guests warmly to the cosy event, with a call for inclusivity and female support. This was followed by the women’s global anthem, which was rendered passionately by all. A curated purple carpet area provided ample opportunities for net working for some of the country’s most aspirational women, creating a forum for unforgettable moments. Female-centric finger food, mixed cocktails served inlarge coconut pods and pineapple carvings prepared by the hotel’s food and beverage teams lent much more panache to the night. Dr. Nnedimma Iwueke, Medical Director of Teroka Wellness International, delivered a talk on women’s health in line with stress management to spice the mood and offerings of the night. Abuja Continental’s lead entertainment provider, Masi Prosper, delighted the audience with rib-cracking comic renditions and fun interactive games which led to people wining prizes ranging from free hotel stays, lunches, dinners to gift vouchers. The highlight of the evening was no doubt the salsa dance section, an energetic Nigerian dance performance by Ade’s cultural troupe, performing dance from major Nigerian ethnic groups. The themed cake presentation and cutting unveiled additional highlight, which brought all the women in attendance together. The hotel’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Vindi Suleiman delivered the closing remarks, nothing that, “Our International Women’s Day event 2023 forms part of Abuja Continental Hotel’s CSR campaign to celebrate and promote the strength and resilience of us women and to push for empowerment and gender equity within the community in which we operate. “I sincerely thank all our partners that supported us; Innate Arts and Media Nigeria (IAM), Nigerian Breweries Plc, 7UP Bottling Company Plc, Jacaranda Casino as well as Barok Nigeria ltd”. “We look forward to sharing with our valued customers more of such activities we have planned for the year.’’

