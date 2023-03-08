Abuja Continental Hotel hosts art fair in celebration of International Women’s Day

As the world marks the International Women’s Day 2023 today, Abuja Continental Hotel is rolling out the red carpet in celebration of women, as it plays host to art fair and other carefully curated events focused on women. Besides, it has also dedicated the entire month of March to celebrating women while it ensures gender balance and equity in recognition of women. The hotel management in a press statement noted that, ‘‘The Month of March delivers unique opportunities to celebrate women all over the world. Abuja Continental Hotel is proud to join the rest of the world to make this women’s month extra special.

“We are glad to join the world in celebrating International Women’s Day this year. The theme for 2023 #EmbraceEquity is an essential part of our culture. At Abuja Continental Hotel we embrace a diverse work force where gender equality and diversity in inclusion are always a top priority. We need to increase the number of leadership and key positions within the Abuja Continental Hotel occupied by female talents.

“In line with celebrating our ladies, Abuja Continental Hotel will mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, with a curated exhibition by female entrepreneurs who will display a variety of art and lifestyle products – tagged “Entrepremoms”.

This will attract over 500 participants at the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre.” The exhibition will be followed later in the day with awards dinner supported by Inmate Arts and Media (iam), CIG Motors Company Limited, Teroka Wellness International, 7 UP Bottling Company Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc and Barok Nigeria Limited.

