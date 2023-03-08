Arts & Entertainments

Abuja Continental Hotel hosts art fair in celebration of International Women’s Day

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comments Off on Abuja Continental Hotel hosts art fair in celebration of International Women’s Day

As the world marks the International Women’s Day 2023 today, Abuja Continental Hotel is rolling out the red carpet in celebration of women, as it plays host to art fair and other carefully curated events focused on women. Besides, it has also dedicated the entire month of March to celebrating women while it ensures gender balance and equity in recognition of women. The hotel management in a press statement noted that, ‘‘The Month of March delivers unique opportunities to celebrate women all over the world. Abuja Continental Hotel is proud to join the rest of the world to make this women’s month extra special.

“We are glad to join the world in celebrating International Women’s Day this year. The theme for 2023 #EmbraceEquity is an essential part of our culture. At Abuja Continental Hotel we embrace a diverse work force where gender equality and diversity in inclusion are always a top priority. We need to increase the number of leadership and key positions within the Abuja Continental Hotel occupied by female talents.

“In line with celebrating our ladies, Abuja Continental Hotel will mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, with a curated exhibition by female entrepreneurs who will display a variety of art and lifestyle products – tagged “Entrepremoms”.

This will attract over 500 participants at the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre.” The exhibition will be followed later in the day with awards dinner supported by Inmate Arts and Media (iam), CIG Motors Company Limited, Teroka Wellness International, 7 UP Bottling Company Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc and Barok Nigeria Limited.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Listening to Sunny Ade, Wasiu, 2face inspires my lyrics

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

He made a major impact in the industry with his hit single ‘Gongo Aso’ in 2008 and became a national anthem. The Ogbomoso-born musical act, Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice, by his teaming fans is one of Nigeria’s leading acts in the entertainment industry with several hit songs and albums to his credit. In […]
Arts & Entertainments

Principal photography on ‘The Hijack 93’ set to take off

Posted on Author Reporter

Tony Okuyeme Principal photography on ‘The Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft’, a movie based on the true-life story of the 1993 plane hijack, is set to take off. The movie, ‘The Hijack 93’, is an unequalled creative mission by two of the most prolific film production companies in Nigeria, Play Network Studios […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ set shut down again due to COVID

Posted on Author Reporter

  Filming in Britain on the latest “Mission: Impossible” movie has been shut down for two weeks after some people working on the movie tested positive for the coronavirus, Paramount Pictures said on Thursday. The movie studio did not say who or how many people had tested positive but Britain’s Sun newspaper said star Tom […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica