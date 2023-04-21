Abuja Continental Hotel unveils newly rebranded rooms, suites

With the completion of upgrade of its first wing, Abuja Continental Hotel, has unveiled its newly rebranded premium rooms and suites, which present unrivaled feel and comfort for the benefits of its guests. Recall that last year owners of Abuja Continental Hotel bought over the former Sheraton Hotel Abuja, with the promise of making it the best and one-stop shop luxury hotel in the federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It is in the fulfillment of that time honoured pledge that the new owners of the hotel worked assiduously round the clock between then and now to complete in record time the renovation of the first wing of the hotel, featuring 97 premium rooms and suites, for the delight of guests.

According to a press statement by the hotel, the new premium rooms and suites are all elegantly furnished and refreshed with modern fixtures, interiors, and enhanced amenities, combined with the best design concept of a thoughtful fusion between contemporary and traditional design aesthetics. The Director of Sales and Marketing, Vindi Suleiman, noted that, “All 97 rooms and suites have been renovated according to world class standards and specifications and in line with our sister hotel brand -The Lagos Continental Hotel.

We are quite excited to be regarded presently as inventive; currently perceived by our customers as having the best hotel rooms and suites in the city”. She stressed that, ‘‘they are purposeful- ly designed with attention to detail, they come equipped with world class beds, providing unmatched comfort. Keen attention has been given to the lighting to ensure efficient task lighting where required and just the right level of ambient light for relaxation.

“The use of a mosaic pattern on the wall tiling adds intricate detail to the room. The bathrooms are thoughtfully designed using quality materials and fittings with premium bath amenities for our like-minded social travelers as we create enriching experiences”. Elated by this feat, Vindi also revealed that new service designed training has been deployed within the different teams of the hotel to ensure that the service level matches the quality of the facilities. ‘‘We are happy to announce that bookings have commenced, we will be delighted to show you our facilities,’’ she added.