Abuja Council imbroglio: Angry demonstrators breach security, hold workers hostage

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja Comment(0)

Angry indigenous demonstrators, mostly youths, on Friday breached security, gained access and held hostage for several hours, workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), over the Minister’s delay in obeying a court order to swear in the Chairmen and Councillors-elect in the six Area Councils.

New Telegraph learnt that tension started building up since late Thursday, after an Abuja High Court upturned its own judgement, which earlier stopped the inauguration of the Area Councils’ elected officials.

Recall that the FCT Area Councils election, which held in February, had produced new set of Chairmen and Councillors, but some people approached the court and obtained an order to stop the inauguration which was due since May 20, claiming that the amended Electoral Act provides a four year tenure, instead of three years.

The angry demonstrators in their large numbers took over the minister’s office premises, insisting that the administration must order the extant order of the court and immediately inauguration the councils’ elected officials.

The face-off created confusion as workers could not go in or out of the premises.

Some of the leaders of the demonstrators, who refused to speak to newsmen, have also vowed to occupy the minister’s office until he swears in the chairmen elect of the Six Area Council in line with FCT High court’s order.

While all the security agents looked helpless over the numbers of the demonstrators, all gates leading to the secretariat were closed.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Olusade Adesola, who later appeared and addressed the demonstrators, said the administration would comply with the latest order of the court and inaugurate the council officials on Tuesday.

 

