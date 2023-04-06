Metro & Crime

Abuja Court Sends Man To Prison For Allegedly Defrauding Commercial Sex Worker

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Victor Emeka, be remanded in a correctional center for allegedly defrauding a commercial sex worker.

New Telegraph reports that the police charged Emeka of Mpape, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and theft which he pleaded not guilty.

Justice Saminu Suleiman ordered that the defendant be taken to Suleja correctional centre until May 5, when the facts of the case would be reviewed.

Meanwhile, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada had earlier told the honourable court that the complainant, Sandra Orogbo of White House Hotel, Abuja, reported the case at the Zuba Police Station on March 17.

Ogada alleged that the defendant went to the hotel and patronized the complainant with a promise to pay her N2,000 for her services on March 16.

He added that after the complainant rendered her service to the defendant, he refused to pay her.

Ogada said the defendant further deceived the complainant to Suleja, collected her cell phone valued at N60,000, and ran away.

Mariam Adebukola

