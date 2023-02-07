ABUJA COURT TO BUHARI, CBN: You can’t suspend new notes, cash limit policy

An Abuja High Court in Wuse Zone 2 yesterday restrained President Muhammadu Buhari, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and 27 listed commercial banks from suspending, stopping, extending or interfering with the currency redesign terminal date of February 10th or issues any directive contrary to the February 10 date.

The ruling of the court was premised on an ex parte motion dated February 6, 2023 and marked FCT/ HC/CV/2233/2023 and Motion No M/4284/2023 filed by a number of parties, including the Action Alliance, Action Peoples Party, Allied People’s Movement and National Rescue Movement against the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and 29 others.

The applicants are among others praying for an interim order of mandatory injunction directing and mandating the defendants, whether by themselves, staff, agents, officers, interfacing banks or financial institutions or however described to comply with, implement and give effect to the currency re-design and restricting of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes on or before the last date day of February 10, 2023, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice. The trial judge, Justice Eneojo Enenche, however, granted the interim order pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The court further granted an order an order directing the CEO’s of the banks and their alter egos to show cause why they should not be arrested and prosecuted for the economic and financial sabotage of the country by their illegal hoarding, withholding, not paying or disbursing the new banknotes despite the supply of such notes by the Central Bank.

The court held that the order will be for an initial period of seven days. Justice Enenche consequently adjourned till February 14. Meanwhile, following the order, a cross section of lawyers, Civil Society Organisations and ethnic youth groups hailed the order saying it was best for the country and would afford the stakeholders opportunity to now concentrate on how to ameliorate the hardship occasioned by the policy. And in a related development, the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara state have dragged the Federal government before the Supreme Court, seeking a restraining order to stop the full implementation of the policy.

In a motion ex-parte filed on their behalf by their counsel, AbdulHakeem Uthman Mustapha (SAN) the three northern states are urging the apex court to grant them an interim injunction stopping the Federal Government either by itself or acting through the CBN, the commercial banks or its agents from carrying out its plan of ending the timeframe within which the now older versions of the 200, 500 and 1,000 denominations of the naira may no longer be legal tender on February 10.

The Plaintiffs in the suit are the three Attorneys- General and Commissioners of Justice of the three states, while the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is the sole Respondent. The Plaintiffs said that since the announcement of the new policy, there has been an acute shortage in the supply of the new notes in Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states and that citizens who have dutifully deposited their old naira notes have increasingly found it difficult and sometimes next to impossible to access new naira notes to go about their daily activities.

They also cited the inadequacy of the notice coupled with the haphazard manner in which the exercise is being carried out and the attendant hardship same is wrecking on Nigerians, which has been well acknowledged even by the Federal Government of Nigeria itself. The Plaintiffs further maintained that the 10- day extension by the Federal Government is still insufficient to address the challenges bedevilling the policy. In the suit filed at the apex court, the Plaintiffs have also filed a motion on notice to abridge the time within which the Respondent may file and serve his Counter-Affidavit to this Suit and an order for an accelerated hearing of this matter.

The states are seeking a declaration that the Demonetization Policy of the Federation being currently carried out by the Central Bank of Nigeria under the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not in compliance with the extant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 and actual laws on the subject.

They are also asking the court to make a declaration that the threemonth notice given by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Central Bank of Nigeria under the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the expiration of which will render the old Banknotes inadmissible as legal tender, is in gross violation of the provisions of Section 20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 which specifies that Reasonable Notice must be given before such a policy. The Plaintiffs further want the court to direct the immediate suspension of the demonetisation of the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Central Bank of Nigeria under the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria until it complies with the relevant provisions of the law. In an affidavit filed in support of the suit and sworn to by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kaduna State, Aisha Dikko, she averred that although the naira redesign policy was introduced to encourage the cashless policy of the Federal government, it is not all transactions that can be conveniently carried out through electronic means. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

