Abuja Demolition Victims Accuse Chiefs, FCT Officials Of Bribe  

It was a double tragedy for Abuja’s demolition victims on Thursday, who accused local Chiefs and FCT Officials of demanding bribes and also scamming them.

Many of them who wept uncontrollably as their house was being pulled down by demolition bulldozers, also decried additional hardship created for them by local Chiefs who allegedly collected N10,000 bribe from each of the victims.

New Telegraph gathered that Officials of the Federal Capital Territory, ( FCTA) were in the community to reclaim road corridors that were illegally sold out and converted to residential areas.

While the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah said that his team did not ask any local chief to collect bribes from anybody,  the victims, numbering over a hundred insisted that they paid N10,000 each.

Attah said, “Those who gave bribes are already weeping and trying to pack their things. I will advise them not to give bribes and not to build on the road corridor again.

“For Those who contributed N10,000 each and gave to the Chief for onward transmission to us should go back to the Chief because we don’t take bribes”

One of the victims, Andrew Ayame, said: “When they came to Mark, they told us they won’t come if we settle them, so we contributed N10,000 per house which we gave to the vigilante to give to the Chief to help us talk to them”.

He also claimed that “It is the Chief of Dakibiu that sold the land, at N150, 000 for one bedroom apartment to us”

