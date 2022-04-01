Business

Abuja Disco gets new MD

Posted on

Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has announced the appointment of Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer. Fadeyibi, a turn-around manager with over 20 years executive management experience, succeeds Engr. Akinwumi Bada, who served as the company’s Interim Managing Director since last year and is now leaving to pursue other personal business aspirations. Prior to joining AEDC, Fadeyibi was the Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, (EKEDC) a Lagos based electricity utility company and is credited to have turned around the fortune of EKEDC by significantly reducing the company’s Aggregate, Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses, expanding its revenue base and delivering innovation in several aspects of the business.

He was also the pioneer Managing Director at Transcorp Power Ltd, Ughelli, Delta State, where he ramped up the generating company’s performance from 164MW to 634MW in 25 months. He joined Transcorp Power from General Electric where he had held several strategic roles with oversight for Middle East and Africa.

 

Our Reporters

