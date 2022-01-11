Abuja DisCo/NAPTIN to improve sector’s competence

Business

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and the National Training Power Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) are partnering to raise the competence level in the electricity industry.
The development follows plans by stakeholders, especially Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to improve the quality of workers in various arms of the industry and further prepare them for competition within and outside the country.
Both institutions agreed to stimulate efficiency in the sector when their managing directors met in Abuja during a visit to each other.
Speaking on the issue, the Managing Director, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Mr Akin Bada, said that the development became necessary if the sector would develop very well.
Bada, while receiving the Managing Director of NAPTIN, Mr Bolaji Nagode, in his office, said that NAPTIN had transformed into an international training institution, which trains workers of utility companies in various aspects of electricity generation.
He said: “I’m happy that NAPTIN, which was established by the Federal Government to offer a wide range of manpower development programmes consistent with the needs of the people, has shown that it can respond to the needs of the industry and further meet those needs, hitherto unmet in the country.
“With your mandate and pedigree as a foremost training institute in Nigeria and African continent, the Abuja DisCo would take good advantage of the training to build the capacity of its workers.
On his part, Nagode commended Abuja DisCo for the appointment of Bada, adding that he was not only a veteran in the sector, but would help in repositioning the company for optimal performance.
He said that NAPTIN was offering a wide range of training programmes for the sector, as well as providing e-learning services, in response to the safety protocols that need to be observed, in order to prevent the spread of COVID 19 and its various. variants.
“Since this pandemic is not about to leave us soon, as a training institute, we embark on E training in order to be able to put workers in the sector through in the area of preventing the spread of the scourge,” he added.

 

