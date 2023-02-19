Abuja empty as politicians, govt officials move to constituencies

Six days to the Presidential election, government functionaries and politicians have vacated the seat of power, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to their constituencies for last days’ campaigns.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the major political parties have directed their Chieftains to relocate to their constituencies for the last days’ campaigns.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mamman Audu, told our correspondent that he was going to his constituency to carry on the last campaign.

He said: “As a politician and APC Chieftain, I have to go to my constituency to round up campaign for our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“You can’t say you are a politician if you cannot campaign or vote in your constituency.

“Every worthy politician would depart from his or her base a week before the election. Any Politician who is still here, a week before election, has no political value in his constituency.

“We have been asked somehow to relocate to our constituencies to continue the campaign.”

The last few days of the campaign would be in the states and constituencies as members of the National Assembly have also travelled to the constituencies.

The movement of politicians out of the Federal Capital Territory has reduced traffic in the metropolis.

