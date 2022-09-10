Abuja: Experts brainstorm on end to menace of abandoned projects

Experts in the built industry and members of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors ( NIQS) have urged the Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA), to adopt ‘no financial capacity, no building plan approval,’ as a measure to end the menace of abandoned projects in Abuja.

They stated that both individuals and organisations seeking approval for their projects need to show sufficient evidence of financial capacity to start and finish the projects. Making this disclosure in Abuja recently, members of NIQS, FCT Chapter, who visited top officials of the Department of Development Control to address the issue, said there was also the need to get legislative backing from the National Assembly. Chairman of NIQS, Bede Ejiekwu said the country needed a strong legislative framework to address the issues of those who rush into several capital projects without any verifiable source for sufficient funds to back up the financing.

Ejiekwu noted that the menace of abandoned projects could only be tackled, when relevant government agencies get laws that will deny building approval to individuals and organisations that cannot show evidence of strong financial muscle. He disclosed that his Institute would work with the legislators and other stakeholders to ensure the passage of such bill into law. According to him, “the fundamental advantage of these prayers is to check the menace of abandoned projects due to lack of proper costing, which may lead to building collapse. This will also curb the inherent social menace of abandoned buildings that harbour criminal elements within the FCT”.

