Abuja flooding: Over 100 buildings to go at Dutse Makaranta waterways

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has moved its demolition bulldozers to Dutse Makaranta, a community in Bwari Area Council, where over 100 buildings have been marked in its ongoing fight against buildings obstructing waterways.

This came on the heels of the demolition of multiple structures at Trademore Estate and other places where flooding has been wreaking havoc.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who led the demolition team on Wednesday to the community, said it would be very irresponsible for any government to wait for residents who were not willing to obey extant directives.

Attah, who expressed utmost disgust that occupiers and owners of the buildings on waterways in the community have deliberately refused to heed warnings, said the administration was welding the big stick to save lives, properties and environment.

He noted that it was an act of God that the heavy flooding that swept through the area four days did not leave any record of death, sparing the government any careless social media backlash.

Attah explained that the owners and occupiers of the buildings on the waterways have been warned and asked to leave the area from the onset, but refused to comply, hence the forceful ejection.

