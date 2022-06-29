Metro & Crime

Abuja flooding: Over 100 buildings to go at Dutse Makaranta waterways

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has moved its demolition bulldozers to Dutse Makaranta, a community in Bwari Area Council, where over 100 buildings have been marked in its ongoing fight against buildings obstructing waterways.

This came on the heels of the demolition of multiple structures at Trademore Estate and other places where flooding has been wreaking havoc.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who led the demolition team on Wednesday to the community, said it would be very irresponsible for any government to wait for residents who were not willing to obey extant directives.

Attah, who expressed utmost disgust that occupiers and owners of the buildings on waterways in the community have deliberately refused to heed warnings, said the administration was welding the big stick to save lives, properties and environment.

He noted that it was an act of God that the heavy flooding that swept through the area four days did not leave any record of death, sparing the government any careless social media backlash.

Attah explained that the owners and occupiers of the buildings on the waterways have been warned and asked to leave the area from the onset, but refused to comply, hence the forceful ejection.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Flood warning: Edo Govt charges residents to clear waterways, desilt gutters

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Edo State Government has reiterated its call on residents to desilt gutters, canals and moats in their area to prepare the state for the severe flooding this year predicted by the Federal Government. Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement yesterday in Benin City, […]
Metro & Crime

Court orders man to pay wife for housework in landmark case

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Beijing divorce court has ordered a man to compensate his wife for the housework she did during their marriage, in a landmark ruling. The woman will receive 50,000 yuan ($7,700; £5,460) for five years of unpaid labour, reports the BBC. The case has generated a huge debate online over the value of domestic […]
Metro & Crime

Katsina records 95,000 disasters, 390 000 IDPs in five years – SEMA

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina

More than 95,880 cases of fire, flood, rain storm and armed banditry disasters were recorded between 2016 and 2020 across Katsina State. Alhaji Babangida Nasamu, the state’s Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Katsina on Monday.   Nasamu said within the period under review, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica