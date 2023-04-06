News

Abuja High Court Vacates Order Freezing Abia Govt’s Account

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday, 6th April 2023, reversed the order freezing some of the Abia State Government accounts.

New Telegraph reports that the court had ordered the freezing of money belonging to the Abia State government domiciled in about 27 financial institutions following a suit filed by one Mr Uche Eni against the Accountant-General of Abia State and the Commissioner for Finance.

The court had also barred all the affected banks from cooperating with the financial aides of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu pending the determination of the motion.

Reacting to the new court order, the Government through Eze Chikamnayo, Commissioner for Information said that the court “vacated the order on the grounds that the Affidavit supporting the said application is defective and that the lifespan of the said Ex Parte has expired amongst others.”

“The Government of Abia State is glad to announce that the Exparte Order made on the 28th of March by an Abuja High Court freezing the Accounts of Government in various financial institutions has been vacated, today, Thursday, the 6th of April, 2022 by the same Court that made the Order.

“The Exparte Order procured by one Mr Eni was vacated on the grounds that the Affidavit supporting the said application is defective and that the lifespan of the said Exparte has expired amongst others.

“We wish to commend the Rebuilder of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu for his untiring efforts towards liberating our Dear State from the grips of sadistic elements whose motivation is to use the instruments of politics to pursue petty purposes.

“Government also thanks all Abians for their patience and prayerful support. It is now apparent even to the skeptics and agonists that Abia is facing a new wave of political turbulence with inexperienced and unpatriotic saboteurs and self-catering wayfarers in the driver’s seat. May God continue to bless and protect Abia State.”

