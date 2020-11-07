Abuja hosts CBN Tennis classic

The 42nd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Open Tennis Championship will take place between November 6 and 14, in Abuja. The annual hardcourt event is a convergence of the best tennis stars in the country who will compete in the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, wheelchair men’s singles, and wheelchair women’s singles categories.

In the last edition, champions in both the men’s and women’s singles went home with 700,000 naira each as cash prize. Amongst the big names that are expected at this year’s edition are Sylvester Emmanuel and Oyinlomo Quadre, defending champions of the men’s and women’s singles respectively.

Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) rely on tournament for the selection of players who represent the country at international tournaments, such as Davies Cup, All African Games, among others.

