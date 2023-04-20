Abuja International Marathon 5km race prizes for only students

Only students from Nigerian secondary schools, either private or government-owned, who are 17 years or below are eligible for prizes to be awarded to winners of the 5km Student Race in the Abuja International Marathon slated for April 29, 2023. Speaking to the media in Abuja yesterday, FCT Director of School Sports, Adamu Hashimu, said the essence of the 5km race was to encourage youths to embrace road races and marathons. “Nigerians who are familiar with the performances of our people will remember that when the world record in the marathon was 2 hours: 08 minutes, Nigerians like Abass Mohammed and Yohanna Waziri were running 2 hours 14 hour a very good time that has won about seven editions of the Lagos Marathon. In the FCT Sports Department, we have our own Hulda Nwokocha who once placed 5th in the marathon at the World Universities Games.