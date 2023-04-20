Abuja International Marathon 5km race prizes for only students

Only students from Nigerian secondary schools, either private or government-owned, who are 17 years or below are eligible for prizes to be awarded to winners of the 5km Student Race in the Abuja International Marathon slated for April 29, 2023. Speaking to the media in Abuja yesterday, FCT Director of School Sports, Adamu Hashimu, said the essence of the 5km race was to encourage youths to embrace road races and marathons. “Nigerians who are familiar with the performances of our people will remember that when the world record in the marathon was 2 hours: 08 minutes, Nigerians like Abass Mohammed and Yohanna Waziri were running 2 hours 14 hour a very good time that has won about seven editions of the Lagos Marathon. In the FCT Sports Department, we have our own Hulda Nwokocha who once placed 5th in the marathon at the World Universities Games.
Related Articles
Falcons depart USA, shift focus to Japan friendly
Nine-time African champions and FIFA World Cup ever-present, Super Falcons of Nigeria have flown out of the United States of America after a two-match tour in which they lost the second narrowly to threetime world champions USWNT. Mexico –based forward Uchenna Kanu became the first Nigerian to score against the USWNT in 20 years when […]
JUST IN-Qatar 2022: England, Wales, Others will not wear OneLove armbands
England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar because of the threat of players being booked. The captains of nine nations, including England’s Harry Kane and Gareth Bale of Wales, had planned to wear the armband to promote diversity and inclusion, reports the BBC. […]
COVID-19: Japan prepares to vaccinate its Olympians, Paralympians
A top executive of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sponsor Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said officials of the Japanese company felt “conflicted” over the desire to see the Olympics succeed and public concerns about holding the event during a pandemic. Less than three months before the event begins on July 23, Japan is battling a surge in […]