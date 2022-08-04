Sports

Abuja International Marathon confirms four elite runners

Determined to achieve its objective of becoming the first race in Nigeria to have an elite men’s field that will return a sub 2:10 minutes, the Abuja International Marathon (AIM) has confirmed the signing of four gold labelled runners – two men and two women. This was disclosed by Abuja International Marathon Race Director Olukayode Thomas who is also in charge of the race’s Media and Publicity.

Thomas told our correspondent yesterday that the Chief Executive Officer of Unicentral Resources Management Limited, the licensee of Abuja International Marathon, Zsuzsanna Ogunmiloyo, who is also the race Managing Director signed the contract with runners on behalf of the Abuja International Marathon. Thomas revealed that Andrew Bren Kimtai with a personal best of 2:08 32 tops the list.

Kimtai has won many races around the world including the prestigious Wahun Marathon and Venice Marathon. Gilbert Masai with a personal best of 2:09: 49 is another male runner that has signed to run in the Abuja International Marathon on December 17, ‘’Our Managing Director Mrs. Ogunmiloyo is finalizing details with nine other men gold label runners. Once the details are finalized, their names will be released to the media. We have also signed agreements with two female runners, Caroline Jepchirchir with a personal best of 2:26 and Naomi Maiyo with a personal best of 2:30.’’

 

