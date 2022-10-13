Sports

Abuja International Marathon: Gyang, Pam fired up for Kenya, Ethiopia challenge

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s top elite runners have stepped up their preparations for the maiden Abuja International Marathon billed to take place in the Federal Capital Territory on December 17, 2022. The organisers of the event have already promised an elite cast of runners with some of the world’s top runners from Kenya and Ethiopia already confirmed for the race. AIM organisers are determined to achieve its objective of becoming the first race in Nigeria to have an elite men’s field that will return a sub 2:10 minutes.

Instead of being jittery about the world-class runners that would be in Abuja for the marathon, Nigerian elite runners are excited and ready for the challenge. Leading the line of Nigerian runners hoping to make a mark at the Abuja race is the duo of Emmanuel Gyang and Deborah Pam who have both won several accolades in the past years.

According to Gyang, his preparations have been going on well and his major mission in the December race is to lower his Personal Best time which is at 2hrs 25 minutes presently. “Of course, I am delighted we are having an international race of this magnitude in Abuja, unlike other races that I have to embark on long journeys, this is very close to my base in Jos and it should have a positive effect on my performance,” Gyang said. “I am aware that there will be runners from across the world in Abuja, especially the Kenyans and Ethiopians, what I can say is that we would give them a good challenge, beyond anything else, my target is to lower my PB to at least 2hrs.18mins thereabout.” Just like Gyang, Pam has described the Abuja International Marathon as her biggest race for 2022, and she is keen to finish the year on a high.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

