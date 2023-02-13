Sports

Abuja International Marathon: High-Altitude Athletics Club register 30 elites, 45 budding stars

Jos, Plateau State-based Nigeria’s most successful marathon, road races athletics club, the High-Altitude Athletics Club, will storm the April 29, 2023, Abuja International Marathon with 75 runners according to the club owner Steve Nuhu. Unarguably Nigeria’s most successful distance coach, Nuhu told reporters in Jos at the weekend that of the 75 runners, 30 of them are elite men and women runners, who have dominated the Nigerian running circuit in the last ten years and have also done well overseas. Some of the elite men runners that have registered for the Abuja International Marathon are Emmanuel Gyang Gwom, Adamu Shehu Mu’azu, Gyang Boyi Nyango, Tokbe Christopher Gwet, Okot Friday, Stephen Joshua Dalyop, Istifanus Peter Mahan, Friday Yohanna, Joseph Kumbam and Solomon Dauda.

The elite women according to Nuhu are Deborah Pam Badung, Elizabeth Nuhu Power, Blessing Shambor Solomon, Charity Agofure, Hudung Gyang Stephen, Rosemary Danlami, Dinatu Yohanna, Monica Ezekiel Mandun, Juliana Usman and Faustina Oguh. Nuhu thanked Unicentral Resources Generation Limited the licensee of Abuja International Marathon for bringing a proper international marathon to the North, “I hope our Governors from the North will be in Abuja on April 29 and watch the race and see what we have been talking about for so many years. We have what it takes to compete with the best in the world but our major problem has been lack of support from the government and the corporate world.

 

