Abuja International Marathon holds December 17

After three years of planning and hard work, the stage is now set for the first edition of the Abuja International Marathon (AIM). At a press conference yesterday in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja, Managing Director of AIM, Zsuzsanna Ogunmiloyo stated that the first edition of the much-anticipated race will be taking place on December 17, 2022. Mrs Ogunmiloyo who is also CEO, of Unicentral Resources said she was delighted the Abuja International Marathon is finally moving away from being an idea into reality. She said: “The journey to the first international marathon in our great city, Abuja, begins today. I am appealing to all residents of FCT and Nigerians, in general, to join hands with Unicentral to ensure we have a world-class race that will sell FCT and Nigeria to the world as a tourist destination, a place to invest and do business.
