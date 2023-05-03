Sports

Abuja International Marathon sets new records

The new kid on the marathons and road races blocks in Nigeria, the Abuja International Marathon, made a big statement in its maiden edition on Saturday, April 29, 2023, as the men and women elite category winners, set new winning times for an inaugural international marathon in Nigeria. Kenyan Emmanuel Naibet winning time of 2:13: 45 was faster than the previous record 2: 16:21 set by compatriot Abraham Kiptum at the 2016 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Even the time returned by the second-placed Kenyan duo of Benard Sang 2: 13: 49 and Ezekiel Koech 2:13:51 were faster than the time returned by Kiptum. The women’s elite field win- ner at the Abuja International Marathon Ruth Jabet from Bahrain won in a time of 2: 36: 08 this is also a record for a first marathon. It is faster than Ethiopian Halima Hussein Kayo’s 2:38:36 winning rime at the 2016 Access Bank Lagos Bank City Marathon.

Meanwhile, Olukayode Thomas, the Race Director of Abuja International Marathon, on behalf of Unicentral Resources Generation Limited the licensee of the race has ex- pressed profound gratitude to all the runners that participated in the first international in FCT especially the fun runners and the students’ runners. “We also thank everyone in FCTA from the Senior Minister, the Junior Minister, the Permanent Secretary, the Man- date Secretary, the Director of Sports and all members of the LOC and other staff,” he said.

