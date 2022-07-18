Abuja International Marathon: Unicentral set to sign 21 gold label runners, three pacers

Determined to achieve a sub 2 hours:10 minutes in the inaugural edition of the Abuja International Marathon (AIM) slated for December 17, 2022, Unicentral Resources Generation Limited, the FCTA-approved organiser of the race is at an advanced discussion with 11 male gold labelled runners, nine gold labelled female runners and three pacers to make the objective a reality. This was contained in a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, the Race Director, who also coordinates Media and Publicity. Zsuzsanna Ogunmiloyo, the Managing Director of Abuja International Marathon said the Abuja International Marathon started with a tradition of setting the pace and it would love to continue that tradition by becoming the first race in Nigeria to achieve sub- 2 hours: 10 minutes in the first edition. “Abuja International Marathon is the first international full marathon to have its route measured and calibrated by a certified World Athletics and AIMS Grade A measurer before its first edition, a first in Nigeria,” Ogunmiloyo said. “Our route was measured and calibrated by Norrie Williamson, measurer of the route of four Olympic Games and many iconic marathons and road races around the world. Our next target is to have a world-class elite field capable of doing a sub 2 hours: 10 minutes which will be another first in Nigeria.”
Related Articles
Anyim charges Eagles to fly high in Cameroon
Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has urged the Super Eagles to kickstart their African Cup of Nations campaign with a victory over Egypt on Tuesday as he expressed confidence the team can claim their fourth AFCON title in Cameroon. The Eagles will clash with the Pharaohs in Garoua on Tuesday in a Group […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AFCON: It’s Nigeria versus Tunisia in Round of 16!
Nigeria resume their chase of the fourth title of the Africa Cup of Nations with a mouth-watering clash with Tunisia on Sunday in Garoua. This is sequel to Gambia’s 1-0 defeat of Tunisia. The game appeared to be going into a scoreless draw before Gambia’s striker, Musa Barrow scored two minutes into three minutes of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Man Utd, Messi & the winners and losers of the summer transfer window
The madness of the summer transfer window is over for another year. Despite the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on football clubs around the world, it has been yet another busy period of comings and goings, with almost all of Europe’s top clubs having added to their squads. There have been some moves […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)