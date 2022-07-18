Sports

Abuja International Marathon: Unicentral set to sign 21 gold label runners, three pacers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Determined to achieve a sub 2 hours:10 minutes in the inaugural edition of the Abuja International Marathon (AIM) slated for December 17, 2022, Unicentral Resources Generation Limited, the FCTA-approved organiser of the race is at an advanced discussion with 11 male gold labelled runners, nine gold labelled female runners and three pacers to make the objective a reality. This was contained in a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, the Race Director, who also coordinates Media and Publicity. Zsuzsanna Ogunmiloyo, the Managing Director of Abuja International Marathon said the Abuja International Marathon started with a tradition of setting the pace and it would love to continue that tradition by becoming the first race in Nigeria to achieve sub- 2 hours: 10 minutes in the first edition. “Abuja International Marathon is the first international full marathon to have its route measured and calibrated by a certified World Athletics and AIMS Grade A measurer before its first edition, a first in Nigeria,” Ogunmiloyo said. “Our route was measured and calibrated by Norrie Williamson, measurer of the route of four Olympic Games and many iconic marathons and road races around the world. Our next target is to have a world-class elite field capable of doing a sub 2 hours: 10 minutes which will be another first in Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Anyim charges Eagles to fly high in Cameroon

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has urged the Super Eagles to kickstart their African Cup of Nations campaign with a victory over Egypt on Tuesday as he expressed confidence the team can claim their fourth AFCON title in Cameroon.   The Eagles will clash with the Pharaohs in Garoua on Tuesday in a Group […]
Sports

AFCON: It’s Nigeria versus Tunisia in Round of 16!

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria resume their chase of the fourth title of the Africa Cup of Nations with a mouth-watering clash with Tunisia on Sunday in Garoua. This is sequel to Gambia’s 1-0 defeat of Tunisia. The game appeared to be going into a scoreless draw before Gambia’s striker, Musa Barrow scored two minutes into three minutes of […]
Sports

Man Utd, Messi & the winners and losers of the summer transfer window

Posted on Author Reporter

  The madness of the summer transfer window is over for another year. Despite the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on football clubs around the world, it has been yet another busy period of comings and goings, with almost all of Europe’s top clubs having added to their squads. There have been some moves […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica