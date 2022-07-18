Abuja International Marathon: Unicentral set to sign 21 gold label runners, three pacers

Determined to achieve a sub 2 hours:10 minutes in the inaugural edition of the Abuja International Marathon (AIM) slated for December 17, 2022, Unicentral Resources Generation Limited, the FCTA-approved organiser of the race is at an advanced discussion with 11 male gold labelled runners, nine gold labelled female runners and three pacers to make the objective a reality. This was contained in a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, the Race Director, who also coordinates Media and Publicity. Zsuzsanna Ogunmiloyo, the Managing Director of Abuja International Marathon said the Abuja International Marathon started with a tradition of setting the pace and it would love to continue that tradition by becoming the first race in Nigeria to achieve sub- 2 hours: 10 minutes in the first edition. “Abuja International Marathon is the first international full marathon to have its route measured and calibrated by a certified World Athletics and AIMS Grade A measurer before its first edition, a first in Nigeria,” Ogunmiloyo said. “Our route was measured and calibrated by Norrie Williamson, measurer of the route of four Olympic Games and many iconic marathons and road races around the world. Our next target is to have a world-class elite field capable of doing a sub 2 hours: 10 minutes which will be another first in Nigeria.”

