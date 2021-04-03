Abuja Jabamah 2021 scores big in extending Nigerian tourism frontiers

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja last week witnessed its first major tourism event post COVID – 19, with the hosting of Abuja Jabamah 2021, tagged Wonders of Nigeria Expo. It was an event that spanned two days; March 26 and 27, with NICON Luxury Hotel as the venue.

It was in many ways an historic event given the fact that it was not just the usual tourism expo and conference gathering but rather this year’s event took a different dimension as day one of the gathering was devoted to training tour operators and other stakeholders on tour business while the second day was a celebration of various people that had in different ways contributed to the development and promotion of the tourism sector in 2020, with members of the 100 Tour-ism Personality Club and promoters of domestic tourism in 2020 awards.

For the organisers of the event, Atqnews/Travellers Award, headed by Ikechi Uko, the training was premised on the importance of teaching and exposing Nigerian tour operators, particularly the millennial operators (Youths), who have find a niche in organising and promoting domestic tours, to the whole gamut of tour packaging. One of the advantages of the lockdown across the world last year was the fact that it drawn attention of many people to domestic tourism. At the forefront of this new move were members of the Naija7 Wonders and other operators who saw the need to look inward by promoting domestic tours across the country.

To sustain this new move and ensure that it was driven in the right direction, that tour operators are skilled and professionally equipped to engage meaningfully and not endanger themselves and the tourists, Uko harped on the training session to equip the operators hence Abuja Jabamah incorporated training as one of its broths for the gathering.

It was quite instructive to note that the two days gathering attracted many of the high profile operators and administrators of tourism across the country. But more importantly was the fact that many of the millennial tour operators and members of Naija7 Wonders took advantage of the opportunity offered to be trained. Also of note is the fact that for the first time a collaboration between a private operator and some of the government parastatals was perfectly executed as the event was organised in partnership with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and National Parks Service, with a host of corporate sponsors.

The impressive role call had among others commissioners of tourism from four states; Lagos (Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile – Yusuf) Akwa Ibom (Orman Esin), Cross River (Eric Anderson) and Delta (Lawrence Ejiofor); nine states; two ambassadors (Ambassador Esmond of Jamaica and Ambassador Wendell Wendell of Trinidad and Tobago); three airlines (IbomAir, Arik and Ethiopian Airlines), 60 registered tour operators, representative of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Nkereuwem Onung, among others.

Participants were issued professional certificate in tour operations at the end of the training session, which attracted notable academics, lecturers from NIHOTOUR and stakeholders in related fields, who availed the participants their vast knowledge and experiences in the different fields that were lined up for exposure.

Like this: Like Loading...