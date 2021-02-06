Abuja Jabamah 2021 to stage 2-day training session

The organisers of Akwaaba African Travel Market have announced the hosting of Abuja Jabamah 2021 billed to hold at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja between March 26 and 27. This year’s event, according to the head of the team, Ikechi Uko, is being organised in partnership with the Naija7 Wonders team. It is a travel and tourism trade show devoted to the promotion of tourism through trade exhibition, networking and conference.

One of the special features of the event this year, which is the seventh edition of the annual gathering, is the staging of practical training sessions for administrators and operators in the travel and tourism trade. Uko disclosed that the training sessions are designed to equip tourism operators in both public and private sector with the requisite knowledge and skills needed to operate successfully and earn mileage in the sector.

With the milestone achieved last year by members of the Naija7 Wonders team and other operators who latched on to restrictions and bans on travels as a result of COVID – 19 to promote domestic tourism, he said it is important to build on this gain hence the training programme. This, according to him, is to expose the operators to the rudiments of destination marketing.

He said knowing about Nigeria and all the interplays as well as resources within the destination would go a long way in product development, differentiation, packaging, branding and marketing among others. Some of the key areas on focus during the training sessions include: The Geography of Nigeria, the pre colonial history of Nigeria, the colonial history of Nigeria, National Parks of Nigeria, Museums in Nigeria, festivals of Nigeria, safety protocols for hiking in Nigeria, tour guiding, tour packaging, destination management concepts, packaging tour products for export, international case studies, and destination promotions showcase, He said that it is going to be an exciting and fulfilling time for travel professionals and administrators who avail themselves of the opportunity, adding that: ‘‘Don’t miss this opportunity to upscale your game and up skill yourself.’’

