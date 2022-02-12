Abuja Jabamah 2022 to become Nigeria’s first Bleisure event

Abuja Jabamah 2022 is set to become Nigeria’s first ever Bleisure (Combination of business and leisure) event as the organisers of the yearly travel and tourism trade event expands the scope of the tourism business event to accommodate leisure and entertainment, thereby elevating its status to that of Bleisure gathering.

Speaking on this development, the head of the organising team, Ikechi Uko, said it is part of the efforts to ‘disrupt the event space in Nigeria’ by exposing Nigerians to what obtains on the international scene, stressing that they have the capacity and expertise to pull off the event given his organisation’s track records. ‘‘In 2020 we organised the first phygital event in Nigeria; the Lagos World Tourism Day. After that hybrid events went mainstream. We held weekly zoom conferences for six months as part of Naija7 Wonders.

We are known for Akwaaba African Travel Market and Accra Weizo. Now we bring in a new concept to the market place, the Bleisure event,’’ said Uko. He said that it is going to be a most fulfilling and exciting experience as it promises to be fun filled. ‘‘Join us in Abuja for a business tourism, an event that is going to be loaded with lots o fun,’’ said Uko. Adding that: ‘‘We network, we party, we eat, we drink, we dance and we paint Abuja in red and many more colours.’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...