Abuja Jabamah links NIHOTOUR, National Parks, NCCM, NCAC for wonders of Nigeria Tourism Expo holding March 26

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Tourism operators, particularly tour operators and aspiring Nigerian youths seeking to break into tour business are expected to converge on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja next week for a two – day tourism event that has been dubbed first of its kind as it is dedicated to showcasing the wonders of Nigeria domestic tourism expo. Tagged Abuja Jabamah 2021 and organised annually by Atqnews/Travellers Awards organisers, Ambassador Ikechi Uko, who is also the head of Akwaaba African Travel Market, this year’s event is taking a new dimension as it is premised on offering professional training to tourism operators and not just the usual conference and exhibition mode for which it has been noted over the years.

The training session is scheduled for March 26 and would climax with an award dinner on March 27, with promoters of domestic tourism for 2020 among others honoured alongside the awardees for the Travellers Awards. The organisers of Abuja Jabamah are collaborating with tourism related government agencies to deliver on this two – in – one unique event.

They are the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), National Parks Service (NPS), National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCCM). Speaking on this development, Uko during a visit to the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, emphasised on the importance of the event and the need for partnership, as the said that: “NIHOTOUR is the official training institute for tourism in Nigeria and we cannot bring our vision of empowering travel professionals without such a partnership”. He said that Abuja Jabamah is usually held in November but due to the COVID -19 lockdown last year it was moved to this year.

Kangiwa while congratulating the organisers for the vision, the successes of the Naija7 Wonder project and the consistency and tenacity shown by Atqnews and Akwaaba Africa Travel Market over the years, expressed the readiness of the institute to contribute to the seamless realisation of Abuja Jabamah.

“We are here to work with the stakeholders to uplift the business of tourism and grow the country. We are happy to collaborate with you to make Nigeria a better place,” he said. In addition to the training and awards’ session, Abuja Jabamah will feature a city tour of Abuja and induction of the Tourism 100 Class of 2020 on March 27.

