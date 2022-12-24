Metro & Crime

Abuja journalists donate food, clothing to orphanage

The House of Representatives Press Corps at the weekend donated food items and clothing to children of the FCT Children’s Home in Karu, Abuja.

While making the donation, the  Chairperson of the Press Corps, Comrade Grace Ikeh said the gesture was in keeping with the spirit of the Christmas celebration.

She said the gesture was a way of “putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged” in the society.

Ike noted that the corps thought it wise to extend a “hand of love and sacrifice” to the less privileged.

According to her, the Press Corps will also be using the various media to encourage Nigerians to reach out to “those in need” as well as support efforts to “reduce the level of poverty and insecurity” in the country.

Receiving the items on behalf of the children’s home, the Administrator, Mallam Musa Danjuma thanked the Corps for the gesture, and told the benefactors that the home was being managed by the Social Development Department of the Federal Capital Territory.

 

