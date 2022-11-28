Abuja-Kaduna Railway: FG makes NIN compulsory for ticketing

The Federal Government, yesterday, assured Nigerians that it had provided adequate security measures to guarantee the safety and security of train users along the Abuja-Kaduna railway line, while it also announced the mandatory use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for the purchase of tickets.

However, adults will be allowed to use their NIN to buy for up to four minors. The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, announced these measures while addressing journalists in Kaduna his inspection tour of the railway line and the stations from Abuja to Kaduna, to ascertain the level of security provided in readiness for the commencement of train services.

Sambo expressed satisfaction with the security measures he said had been put in place along the train route after it was shut down eight months ago, following the attack on Abuja-Kaduna bound train by terrorists, with many passengers kidnapped and a number of others killed.

He said: “A number of measures have been put in place in order to ensure that life and property will be secured when we resume services and I’m satisfied with what I have seen. There is sensitive equipment which we have deployed that I will not reveal because it has to do with security.

“The other thing I can tell you is that for every journey, the train is monitored every second on the screen. The train driver can see from a distance if there are any threats on the tracks that will enable him to slow down long before getting to the threat, and that is why I am telling you confidently.”

He noted that the trains would not travel at night for now just as he revealed that there would be a review in train fares, saying: “I can assure you that we are a very sensitive government and will consider the masses in the review of the train fares.”

Sambo said that although only God could guarantee maximum security, he assured Nigerians that everything was in place to guarantee a secured and smooth train ride.

