Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Ango Abdullahi's son released by kidnappers

Terrorists, who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022 have released one of their victims, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, son of former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and now chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi. Sadiq had been confirmed as one of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers abducted by bandits. It was learnt that Sadiq was released on Friday after theb family had allegedly paid ransom to the terrorists after  spending over a month in captivity. Other victims remain with the terrorists. Recall that on March 29, terrorists had bombed the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and attacked a train filled with passengers. Following the attack, the Nigerian Railway Corpora-  tion had announced the suspension of train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route indefinitely. Sources had said Sadiq, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, was among those in the Business Class coach of the train, who were abducted by the gunmen.

Sadiq had on February 5, 2022 dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), for the PDP. A former deputy governor of Zamfara State, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, was among the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, who were shot by terrorists during the attack. It would also be recalled that out of 15 patients taken to St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital in Kaduna, two were confirmed dead, including a lady medical doctor with the hospital, Chinelo Megafu. There were at least 300 passengers on board the train.

 

