Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: FG sympathises with victims

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has condoled with the families and victims of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train which was attacked on Monday by terrorists at Dutse forest, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The minister directed the immediate deployment of the NEMA North West Zonal Office team to visit the scene of the attack as well as the victims, described the incident as horrific. She said: “My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack. May God console and strengthen them at this time of grief. “I also pray for the wounded and hospitalized persons who sustained varying degrees of injury that they recover quickly.”

 

