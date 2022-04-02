Abuja/Kaduna Train Attack: Lethargy, loyalty to tendencies affecting terrorism fight –Sources

There are strong indications that alleged lethargy on the path of troops and other security operatives, coupled with possible time-honoured loyalty to tendencies, may have continued to affect counter- banditry operations in parts of the North. Highly-placed sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, owing to the complexity of the issues, said the development may have had consequential effect on Monday’s terrorist attack on the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train. This is coming on the heels of the discovery by security agencies of possible politicisation of some aspects of violence afflicting the North West geo-political zone of the country.

Saturday Telegraph reports that a passenger train conveying passengers from Abuja to Kaduna was, on Monday, at tacked by terrorist elements, who had blown-off part of the rail track, to execute their evil designs. Authorities had claimed that at least eight passengers were killed, while dozens others were missing in the attack that has continued to raise concerns over growing security situation in the country. While establishment officials insist that less than four hundred passengers were onboard during the fatal incident, reports alleged that about nine hundred and seventy boarded the ill-fated train.

“Listen to me, there is a sense of (alleged) lethargy on the part of troops, who have given their all in defence of their fatherland. “In the face of this, however, lies the arguable concept of loyalty to old and existing tendencies/divisions, which have impacted negatively on efforts to defeat those enemies of state assaulting our collective worth.

“I’m sorry to alleged that there seems to be perceived lack of sense of haste and urgency in the military’s response to some assaults that threaten our sovereignty and meaning as a nation that we are”, one of the sources said. Speaking directly to the daring attack on the Abuja/ Kaduna train, another impeccable source asked: “When did the incident occur? When did military/security chiefs visit the crime scene for onthe- spot assessment? When did they order operation? “Continuous lack of zeal, likelihood of war-weariness, (alleged) partisanship have, no doubt, taken a toll on operational efficiency, and this is without equivocation. “Get it straight, once spuron- the moment action is lost, it becomes a bit difficult for efficiency to be the order of the day.

“Of course, it is likely that the abducted victims of the violent attack may have been moved, distributed to more dangerous terrorists’ enclaves”. As if that was not enough, a visibly-angry community source, who added his voice to the development, claimed thus: “The (alleged) politicisation of the violence is such that, if it is sustained, it will rubbish the image of President Muhammadu Buhari, and paint the government as weak.

“Without doubt, the configuration will, in their estimation, affect the chances of whoever the President may have interest to succeed him. “You are supposed to be an investigative journalist. If really you are, then go and check what the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency, Nasir el-Rufai said, in the wake of the latest attack within his general area”. Addressing journalists during an assessment visit by the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, on Wednesday, el-Rufai said the terrorists’ hideouts were known, courtesy of sufficient intelligence reports. Hear the Governor: “We have enough intelligence for us to take action.

The Air Force undertakes enough Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), and the DSS has informants all over the place. “We know what the terrorists are planning. We get the reports. The problem is for the agencies to take action. Don’t wait until they attack before you respond. The Army should go after their enclaves to wipe them out. Let the Air Force bomb them.

“Before, they were categorised as bandits, and if you bombed them, you would have issues with human rights organisations and international criminal courts and so on. “But, now that they have been declared terrorists by the court, they can be legally killed without any consequences from international human rights organisations.

“We know where their camps are, we know where they are; the SSS has their phone numbers, they listen to them, and they give me the report. We know what they are planning. We shouldn’t be waiting for them to attack; why can’t we go after them?” As at the time of filing this report, efforts to get reactions from the military, and other concerned agencies, had not yielded possible results.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...