Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Reps turn back representatives of service chiefs

The leadership of the House of Representatives led by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, yesterday rejected the representatives of the service chiefs over the attacks involving an Abuja- Kaduna train service and the invasion of Kaduna Airport by suspected bandits.

The leadership insisted that the service chiefs must appear in person to explain the circumstances surrounding the attacks and, therefore, adjourned the meeting to today by 3pm. The House had on Tuesday summoned the service chiefs and ministers of relevant ministries and agencies to appear before it in conjunction with the chairmen of the Committees on Aviation, Security and Intelligence, Police Affairs, Army, Air Force, Defence and Land Transport.

Those invited by the House were the ministers of aviation and transport, the National security adviser, chief of defence staff, chief of army staff, Director-General of the Department of State Service and the Inspector General of Police.

