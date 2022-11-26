News

Abuja-Kaduna Train Service Resumes Monday

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The train services on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line will commence on Monday, according to the Federal Government.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr. Yakub Mahmoud, disclosed this at the weekend.

He said ahead the resumption on Monday, the NRC will release further details on the operations on Sunday to the general public.

Recall the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Mua’zu Jaji Sambo had announced the train service will resume this month.

He had also said the train service will resume only when adequate security had been put in place. Some of the new security measures he had said must be ready ahead of the resumption is installation of real-time monitoring surveillance equipment on the corridor.

The service was suspended indefinitely after terrorists kidnapped passengers in March.

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Soldiers clear camp of notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba, in Kaduna forest

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Soldiers have made further inroads in the ongoing campaign against terrorists and armed bandits across Kaduna State by storming and clearing the camp of a notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba. The bandit’s camp was located in Rafin Dawa in the Dende general area of Chikun Local Government Area of the state. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal […]
News

Anambra decides: INEC announces results

Posted on Author Reporter

  Orunmba South LGA APC – 2060 APGA – 4394 PDP – 1672 YPP – 887 Ogbaru LG APC – 1178 APGA -3051 PDP – 3445 YPP – 484 Onitsha North LGA APC – 3909 APGA – 5587 PDP – 3781 YPP – 682 Aguata LGA APC – 4773 APGA – 9136 PDP – 3798 […]
News

Navy curbs incessant Vandalism on NNPC, Sea Robbery, Insecurity in South West

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Outgoing Flag Officer Commanding(FOC), Western Naval Command(WNC), Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa has said that as the force Commander, Joint task force, South West Operation Awatse, sea robbery, piracy and incessant Vandalism on the Nigerian National petroleum Corporation(NNPC) system has reduced drastically. Gbassa made call yesterday during the handing /taking over ceremonies between Gbassa, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica