Abuja-Kaduna train service resumes November

The Federal Government has disclosed that the  Abuja – Kaduna train service will only resume after security measures are installed to fore-stall future recurrences of train attacks in the country.

The security measures which will include short and long term plans will secure train services across the coun-try, with the short term taking effect by the end of October.

 

Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo made the disclosure on Friday in Abuja while briefing Journalists on the release of the remaining 23 victims of the March 28, 2022  Abuja – Kaduna train attack.

According to him, no ransom was paid for their release and all 23 released passengers have been re-united with their families after proper medical check-up and examination.

Speaking further, Samba said President Muhammadu Buhari met with the freed kid-  nap victims in Kaduna after the commissioning ceremony for Cadets of the 69 Regular Courses at Afaka, Kaduna State.

Sambo, who was overjoyed over the safe release of the vic-tims, said that the objective of the government was to get the abductees out safely without collateral damage.

 

