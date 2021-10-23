News

Abuja-Kaduna train services resume after suspected terror attack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS).

Services on the railway route were suspended after an attack on a section of the 186-kilometer track.

In a statement on Friday night, NRC announced the resumption of operations, following repairs of the damaged portions of the railway.

“The Board and Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) hereby inform the general public, particularly our valued passengers that Abuja–Kaduna Train Services (AKTS) resume tomorrow, Saturday, 23rd October, 2021.

“From, IDU, Abuja (AK3) at 0950am. From RIGASA, Kaduna (KA4) at 1035am. Subsequent trains services continue. NRC, once again sincerely apologises for the inconvenience.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NNPC backbone of Nigeria’s development –NSE

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has declared that the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was the backbone to the visible development of country and the engineering profession. President of the NSE, Engr. Babagana Mohammed, who declared this during the presentation of award of fellowship on some management staff of the NNPC, urged the Corporation to […]
News

Nigeria among top 10 countries in fertility

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Nigeria has been listed among the 10 countries with the highest fertility rates in the world, according to a 2020 World Health Organisation (WHO) data. Also, Nigeria ranks fourth country among nations with highest maternal mortality figures in the whole world; it is the second highest contributor to under-five mortality as well.   According to […]
News

Only ranching can end farmers, herders’ clashes –Ortom

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Caleb Onwe, Onyekachi Eze and Cephas Iorhemen

…seeks compensation to families of militia, herdsmen’s attack In a bid to resolve the lingering herders, farmers’ clashes across the country, Benue State governor Samuel Ortom, has called on federal and state governments to adopt the Benue State’s model of the Open Grazing Prohibition/ Ranching Law 2017 as a way of resolving the unending clashes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica