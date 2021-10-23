Abuja-Kaduna train services resume after suspected terror attack

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS).

Services on the railway route were suspended after an attack on a section of the 186-kilometer track.

In a statement on Friday night, NRC announced the resumption of operations, following repairs of the damaged portions of the railway.

“The Board and Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) hereby inform the general public, particularly our valued passengers that Abuja–Kaduna Train Services (AKTS) resume tomorrow, Saturday, 23rd October, 2021.

“From, IDU, Abuja (AK3) at 0950am. From RIGASA, Kaduna (KA4) at 1035am. Subsequent trains services continue. NRC, once again sincerely apologises for the inconvenience.”

