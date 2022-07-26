News Top Stories

Abuja-Kaduna train terrorists release three passengers

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

The terrorists that kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on March 28 have released three more victims. The victims, two males and a female, were said to have secured their freedom around 11 am yesterday.

The victims were released by the terrorists at a location inside the forest along the Kaduna – Abuja highway. On Sunday, the terrorists released a viral video  where they were seen flogging their hostages.

 

They also threatened to abduct President Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. Meanwhile it is not clear if any ransom was paid to the terrorists to release their victims.

With the release of the three victims, the number of those still in captivity now remains at 40. The terrorists had on March 28 blown up the rail track, killing eight people and abducting scores of passengers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Thousands protest new Turkish vaccine, test rules

Posted on Author Reporter

  More than 2,000 Turks demonstrated in Istanbul on Saturday against official coronavirus-related mandates including vaccinations, tests and masks, responding to new government measures and an inoculation push. In Turkey’s largest such protest, mostly maskless people shouted slogans, held placards and Turkish flags, and sang songs in defence of what they called individual rights, echoing […]
News Top Stories

Marwa to new NDLEA officers: Don’t compromise drug war

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has warned newly trained officers of the anti-narcotic body about the consequences of compromising the renewed war against drug abuse and trafficking in the country.   Marwa gave the warning on Saturday, during the passing out parade of 2,000 […]
News Top Stories

2023: I’ll pick PDP Presidential ticket –Atiku

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

•Meets Obasanjo A former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday expressed the optimism that he would win the Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.   Atiku, who is going to be battling with others, including former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto State   Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Bauchi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica