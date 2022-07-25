News

Abuja-Kaduna Train terrorists release three passengers 

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The terrorists that kidnapped the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on March 28 have released three victims.

The victims, two males and a female, were said to have secured their freedom around 11 am on Monday.

The victims were released by the terrorists at a location inside the forest along the Kaduna – Abuja highway.

On Sunday, the terrorists released a viral video where they were seen flogging their hostages. They also threatened to abduct President Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Meanwhile it is not clear if any ransom was paid to the terrorists to release their victims.

With the release of the three victims, the number of those still in captivity now remains at 40.

The terrorists had on March 28 blown up the rail track, killing eight people and abducting scores of passengers.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

