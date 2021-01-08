Metro & Crime

Abuja-Kano road: We’re committed to timely completion – FG

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured that the on going reconstruction of the 375 km Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road, was on course and would be completed in good time.
The Director Highways Construction and Rehabilitation in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Engr Funso Adebiyi, who recently inspected the project, said the work was initially meant to be rehabilitation, but has now been reviewed to be total reconstruction.
Adebiyi, who also dismissed speculation that government has abandoned the project, disclosed that the road project was very important to the economic growth of the country to be treated with levity.
According to him,  the contractor handling the project had been placed under close monitoring to ensure that quality assurance was not jeopardized.
“Government is desirous of completing this project, as such is not leaving anything to chance, that is why we are here regularly tracking the progress of work with a view to sorting out any identified challenges.
“It is important that I correct the wrong impression by the people  that work is not moving. We are working to meet up with the deadline and at the same time subjecting all the work to quality assurance test to deliver a good job.”

Reporter

