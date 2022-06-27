Abuja, Lagos-based APC detractor ‘ll not succeed me, says Okowa

Dominic Adewole, ASABA Delta State Governor and vicepresidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has ruled out the possibility of any Abuja, Lagos-based indigene of the state and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from succeeding him in 2023.

The governor said since they are detractors who have poor knowledge of governance and destructively criticising the policies and programmes of his administration, theylackunderstanding of good governance. He lambasted the 2023 APCgovernorshipcandidate in the state, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, for the campaign of calumny against his administration. Okowa made the disclosure during the inspection of projects at the newly-established Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba.

He noted that the main oppositionAPCwasmischievous in its criticisms due to ignorance. His words: “When people in Lagos and Abuja say that they are not seeing what we aredoing, itiseitherthatthey don’tcomehomeorthatthey just want to be wicked in their ways.

APC sympathisers in the state usually criticise people-oriented projects without a clear understanding of what the matter is all about. “There is a lot going on in our three new universities, and we are proud that we took this decision because the new universities have admitted no fewer than 5,000 students within one year of their approval.

“We have also commenced the construction of two hostel projects in the university to accommodate students and it will be useful to us during the National Sports Festival holding in Asaba in November.”

He added that the N25 billion for oil palm farmers, which Akwa-Ibom and Edo states have since accessed far more than Delta, was not adirectloanbutthestategovernment only stood as guarantor for 17,700 farmers with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“This particular loan is from the CBN to the oil palm farmers association in Delta State, for the development of about 17,700 hectares of oil palm and it’s going to be monitored; but somebody needed to guarantee it for them and that is just what we have done,” the governor pointed out, adding: “It is not a direct loan to the state government; it’s unfortunate what critics are saying because they need to be informed and if they had listened at the House of Assembly when it was brought before the lawmakers, the letter was very explicit.

He urged Senator Omo- Agege – whom he said should know better as the Deputy Senate President – to avail himself of a refresher course on due process of approval. “I say so because Deltans appreciate what we are doing and I will like to thank all Deltans, because they have continued to partner us to achieve peace and through that peace we are developing our youths, building roads and developing infrastructure in several places.

“Perhaps, when they (Lagos/ Abuja APC chieftains) come around they just restrict themselves to their immediate environment otherwise they would have seen a lot of things going on.

“If they find their way to the riverine areas, they will possibly respect what we have done in those areas because a lot of our villages that were abandoned before are now livable cities.”

He recalled that when he assumed office in 2015, the state was owing about N100 billion as past services or accrual services. “We were able to investigate the sum and it eventually came down to about N88 billion and since then we have been paying N500 million monthly for pensions, and we have paid over N36 billion over time,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...